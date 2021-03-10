English
Mamata Banerjee files nomination from Nandigram assembly seat

PTI
March 10, 2021 / 02:34 PM IST
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo)

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday filed her nomination from the high-profile Nandigram assembly seat, where she will be pitted against her former protege and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.

Accompanied by party president Subrata Bakshi, Banerjee filed her papers at the Haldia sub-divisional office, after taking part in a 2-km roadshow.

Nandigram assembly constituency is set for a high- octane battle with Banerjee deciding to contest from the seat against Adhikari, who recently switched over to the saffron camp.
TAGS: #Assembly Election 2021 #India #Mamata Banerjee #Nandigram #Politics #Suvendu Adhikari #west bengal #West Bengal Election 2021
first published: Mar 10, 2021 02:34 pm

