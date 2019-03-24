App
Last Updated : Mar 24, 2019 07:42 AM IST | Source: PTI

Lok Sabha polls 2019: Congress names 38 more candidates

Congress' eighth list contains party candidates from Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur and Maharashtra.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

The Congress on March 23 night released its eighth list of 38 candidates for the April-May parliamentary polls with its leader in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge being renominated from Gulbarga in Karnataka and former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan being fielded from Nanded.

The party also fielded its former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh from Bhopal Lok Sabha seat and former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat from Nainital constituency.

Former BJP chief minister from Uttarakhand B C Khanduri's son Manish khanduri has been fielded from Garhwal Lok Sabha seat. Manish had recently joined joined the Congress in the presence of Rahul Gandhi.

Former union ministers M Veerappa Moily and K M Muniyappa have been nominated as party candidates from Chikkballapur and Kollar Lok Sabha seats.

The eighth list contains party candidates from the states of Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur and Maharashtra.

Meenakshi Natarajan, a close aide of Rahul Gandhi, has been fielded from Mandaur constituency in Madhya Pradesh, while former party spokesperson Rashid Alvi will contest from Amroha in Uttar Pradesh.

The Congress has so far announced the names of its 218 candidates for the election to the 543-member Lok Sabha which will held in seven phases beginning on April 11 and ending on May 19. The counting will take place on May 23.
First Published on Mar 24, 2019 07:40 am

tags #Congress #General Elections 2019 #Lok Sabha polls 2019

