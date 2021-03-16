Kerala assembly elections 2021: Congress issues second list, names six more candidates

Congress leads the UDF coalition, considered as the prime challenger to the ruling Left Front (Representative image)

The Congress on March 16 issued a second list of six candidates for the upcoming Kerala assembly elections 2021. The list was unveiled two days after the party named its candidates from 86 other constituencies.

As per the second list, the Congress has fielded T Siddique from Kalpetta, VV Prakash from Nilambur, Firoz Kunnumparambil from Thavanur, Riyas Mukkoli from Pattambi, PC Vishnunath from Kundara and Veena Nair from Vattiyoorkavu.

On March 14, the Congress had issued the first list of candidates which included former chief minister Oommen Chandy and state's leader of opposition Ramesh Chennithala.

Chandy has been fielded from Puthuppally and Chennithala from Haripad. Other names in the list included Padmaja Venugopal from Thrissur, VD Satheesan from Paravur, K Babu from Thrippunithura and PT Thomas from Thrikkakkara.

The 140 seats of Kerala would be contested in a single phase on April 6. The opinion polls have so far given the edge to the incumbent Left Democratic Front (LDF) government.

The state has, since 1980, voted out the incumbent government at an interval of five years each. The power in Kerala has been alternatively switched between the LDF and the United Democratic Front (UDF) - the Congress' led coalition - over the past 40 years.