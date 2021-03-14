Kerala Elections 2021: Former CM Oommen Chandy to contest from Puthuppally as Congress names 86 candidates

Former Chief Minister CM Oommen Chandy will contest from Puthuppally in the upcoming polls.

Former chief minister Oommen Chandy and leader of opposition Ramesh Chennithala were among the 86 candidates named in the Congress's list for the Kerala assembly poll.

Chandy has been fielded from Puthuppally and Chennithala from Haripad, Kerala Congress president Mullappally Ramachandran said on March 14.

"KSU state president KM Abhijeet will contest from Kozhikode, VT Balram from Thrithala, Shafi Parambil from Palakkad, & Anil Akkara from Wadakkanchery," said Ramachandran.



K Muraleedharan will contest from Nemom Assembly constituency, Bindu Krishna from Kollam, R Selvaraj from Neyyattinkara, and Dr SS Lal from Kazhakootam seats: Kerala Congress chief

Former Kerala BJP chief Kummanam Rajasekharan will be contesting from Nemom Assembly seat. pic.twitter.com/QbMw1qOfd6 — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2021

Other names in the list included Padmaja Venugopal from Thrissur, VD Satheesan from Paravur, K Babu from Thrippunithura and PT Thomas from Thrikkakkara.

Vatakara MP K Muraleedharan has been fielded from Thiruvananthapuram's Nemon constituency, the lone seat won by the BJP in the 2016 assembly polls. He will face BJP's Kummanam Rajasekharan.

On March 12, the party had announced that 81 candidates had been finalised for the 91 seats it will be contesting in Kerala.

The election to the 140-member Kerala Assembly in 14 districts will be held in a single phase on April 6. The counting will be held on May 2.