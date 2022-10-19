K Vijayanand assigned additional charge as AP Chief Secretary

Senior IAS officer K Vijayanand of the 1992 batch has been given full additional charge of the post of Chief Secretary to Andhra Pradesh government in the absence of incumbent Sameer Sharma. Sharma has been admitted in a private hospital in Hyderabad, where he underwent treatment for a cardiac ailment, an official release said.

Following this, the government issued an order placing Vijayanand in full additional charge of the Chief Secretary's post during the leave period of Sharma. Vijayanand is currently the Special Chief Secretary (Energy).

Meanwhile, 1994 batch IAS officer Praveen Prakash has been posted as Principal Secretary, Transport, Roads and Buildings Department. Praveen is now the Principal Resident Commissioner of Andhra Pradesh in New Delhi.

He will relieve 1993 batch officer M T Krishna Babu from the full additional charge of the Principal Secretary (T, R and B) post. Aditya Nath Das, the AP government's Chief Advisor in New Delhi with the rank of a Cabinet Minister, has been given full additional charge as Principal Resident Commissioner of AP Bhavan.

In another transfer, G Veerapandian (2009) has been posted as Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of State Civil Supplies Corporation. He has also been given full additional charge as Joint Managing Director AP Markfed, according to an order issued by the General Administration Department.