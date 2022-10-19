English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    K Vijayanand assigned additional charge as AP Chief Secretary

    Sharma has been admitted in a private hospital in Hyderabad, where he underwent treatment for a cardiac ailment, an official release said.

    PTI
    October 19, 2022 / 07:54 PM IST

    Senior IAS officer K Vijayanand of the 1992 batch has been given full additional charge of the post of Chief Secretary to Andhra Pradesh government in the absence of incumbent Sameer Sharma. Sharma has been admitted in a private hospital in Hyderabad, where he underwent treatment for a cardiac ailment, an official release said.

    Following this, the government issued an order placing Vijayanand in full additional charge of the Chief Secretary's post during the leave period of Sharma. Vijayanand is currently the Special Chief Secretary (Energy).

    Meanwhile, 1994 batch IAS officer Praveen Prakash has been posted as Principal Secretary, Transport, Roads and Buildings Department. Praveen is now the Principal Resident Commissioner of Andhra Pradesh in New Delhi.

    He will relieve 1993 batch officer M T Krishna Babu from the full additional charge of the Principal Secretary (T, R and B) post. Aditya Nath Das, the AP government's Chief Advisor in New Delhi with the rank of a Cabinet Minister, has been given full additional charge as Principal Resident Commissioner of AP Bhavan.

    In another transfer, G Veerapandian (2009) has been posted as Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of State Civil Supplies Corporation. He has also been given full additional charge as Joint Managing Director AP Markfed, according to an order issued by the General Administration Department.
    PTI
    Tags: #AP #cardiac #Chief Secretary #K Vijayanand #Sharma
    first published: Oct 19, 2022 07:54 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.