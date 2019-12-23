App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Jharkhand
INC+ : 43
BJP : 27

Need 14 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Dec 23, 2019 12:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jharkhand Assembly Election Results: Congress workers burst crackers, distribute sweets as trends come in

The Congress was ahead in 13 seats and the JMM in 23, according to the Election Commission. The BJP was trailing with leads in 27 seats, indicating that it may cede power to the opposition.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Christmas seemed to have come early at the Congress headquarters on Monday with party workers bursting crackers and distributing sweets as trends for the Jharkhand assembly elections showed the Congress-JMM alliance ahead of the ruling BJP.

The Congress was ahead in 13 seats and the JMM in 23, according to the Election Commission. The BJP was trailing with leads in 27 seats, indicating that it may cede power to the opposition.

The RJD was ahead in five seats and the AJSU in three.

Close

"People have voted for change," Congress spokesperson Pranav Jha told reporters at the Congress office, anticipating a victory for the opposition alliance.

Elections were held over five phases between November 30 and December 20.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 23, 2019 12:10 pm

tags #AJSU #Assembly Elections 2019 #BJP #Congress #India #Jharkhand Assembly Polls 2019 #JMM #JVM #Politics

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.