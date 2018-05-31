JD(S) likely to get finance ministry, Congress may go with home ministry in Karnataka: Report

The Congress-JD(S) coalition in Karnataka has almost solved the cabinet tussle. JD(S) is likely to takeover the finance ministry, while the Congress will get to keep the home ministry, a Hindustan Times report has said.

Citing sources, the paper said that apart from the home ministry, the Congress would get heavy industries, energy, IT/BT, travel and education portfolios. While JD(S) will hold revenue and co-operative affairs ministries.

The Congress is expected to manage 22 out of 34 ministerial positions and the JD(S) will get the remaining 12 portfolios.

HD Kumaraswamy's cabinet will be sworn in over the weekend after the proposed list of ministers is approved by the Congress senior leadership, the report added.

The Congress and JD(S) formed a post-poll alliance on May 15 after the BJP had staked claim of forming the government. But the move turned out to be a major embarrassment for BS Yeddyurappa, who had to quit as chief minister within days of staking claim.

HD Kumaraswamy was then sworn in as the Karnataka chief minister and G Paramewshara took over as his deputy.