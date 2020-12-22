MARKET NEWS

December 22, 2020 / 09:47 AM IST

J&K DDC election result LIVE updates: Counting of votes for 280 seats begins

J&K DDC election result LIVE updates: The eight-phase DDC election assumes significance because it was the first electoral exercise held in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 and division of the erstwhile state into two union territories on August 5 last year.

DDC election Result Live Updates: The counting of votes for the maiden District Development Council (DDC) elections will be held across 20 districts of the Jammu and Kashmir union territory on December 22. The eight-phase DDC election assumes significance because it was the first electoral exercise held in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 and division of t

he erstwhile state into two union territories on August 5 last year. The counting begins at 9 am amid tight security, officials said. All necessary arrangements have been made for counting of votes in all 280 constituencies, they said. Nearly 4,200 candidates are in the fray for 280 DDCs. As many as 1,088 vacant panchayat halqas and 12,153 panch constituencies also saw by-polls. The polling had commenced on November 28 and concluded on December 19 with an overall voter turnout of 51 percent. Follow LIVE updates here.

 
  • December 22, 2020 / 10:04 AM IST
  • December 22, 2020 / 09:55 AM IST

    DDC election Result Live Updates: At least 20 political leaders including PDP's  Nayeem Akhtar, Sartaj Madni and Mansoor Hussain have been put under preventive detention ahead of the DDC poll counting in Jammu and Kashmir that began at 9 am. 

  • December 22, 2020 / 09:47 AM IST

    DDC election Result Live Updates: The counting of votes for the maiden District Development Council (DDC) elections will be held across 20 districts of the Jammu and Kashmir union territory on December 22.

