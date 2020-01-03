App
Last Updated : Jan 03, 2020 08:50 AM IST | Source: PTI

Have conveyed our stand to CM about portfolio allocation, he will decide: Ashok Chavan

Congress's Ashok Chavan spoke to reporters after a meeting of leaders of the ruling coalition of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Ashok Chavan
Ashok Chavan

The Congress said that it had conveyed its stand about portfolio allocation to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Congress's Ashok Chavan spoke to reporters after a meeting of leaders of the ruling coalition of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress here.

The meeting on Thursday night was attended by Chavan, Maharashtra Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat, NCP's Ajit Pawar and Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde and others.

The Congress, which has got 12 berths in the Uddhav Thackeray-led government, wants two additional departments relating to rural areas.

"We gave our proposal to the CM. He will take a call," Chavan said while downplaying reports about resentment in the party over portfolio distribution.

First Published on Jan 3, 2020 08:22 am

tags #Ashok Chavan #Congress #India #NCP #Politics #Shiv Sena #Uddhav Thackeray

