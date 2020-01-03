Have conveyed our stand to CM about portfolio allocation, he will decide: Ashok Chavan

Congress's Ashok Chavan spoke to reporters after a meeting of leaders of the ruling coalition of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress here.
The Congress said that it had conveyed its stand about portfolio allocation to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.
Congress's Ashok Chavan spoke to reporters after a meeting of leaders of the ruling coalition of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress here.
The meeting on Thursday night was attended by Chavan, Maharashtra Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat, NCP's Ajit Pawar and Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde and others.
The Congress, which has got 12 berths in the Uddhav Thackeray-led government, wants two additional departments relating to rural areas."We gave our proposal to the CM. He will take a call," Chavan said while downplaying reports about resentment in the party over portfolio distribution.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.