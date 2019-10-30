App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2019 01:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar meets PM Modi

Khattar who was sworn in on October 27 as the chief minister of Haryana for the second consecutive term.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Haryans chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Khattar  who was sworn in on October 27 as the chief minister of Haryana for the second consecutive term.

Haryana CM, who is in the national capital since Tuesday, has already called on President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.

Close

Khattar and Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala held the first meeting of the state cabinet at Haryana Bhawan here on Tuesday and decided that the special session of the state assembly, where newly-elected members will take oath, will be held from November 4.

The chief minister had said the cabinet would be expanded after the special session.

The prime minister's official website posted pictures of the two leaders.

(With PTI inputs)

First Published on Oct 30, 2019 01:26 pm

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #Haryana Assembly Polls 2019 #India #Manohar Lal Khattar #Narendra Modi #Politics

