English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Bihar | Had sought 4 central cabinet berths in 2019, BJP did not agree: Nitish Kumar

    The Bihar Chief Minister also asserted that the induction of his former close aide RCP Singh last year did not have his consent.

    PTI
    August 12, 2022 / 08:18 PM IST
    Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. (File image: Reuters)

    Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. (File image: Reuters)

    Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday said he had decided against JD(U) joining the government at the Centre, after the BJP's refusal to his demand for four ministerial berths in 2019. He also asserted that the induction of his former close aide RCP Singh last year did not have his consent.

    "I had said in 2019 that we should get at least four berths. We had 16 MPs, they had just one more from Bihar. Agreeing to anything less than that would have sent a bad message in Bihar from where they had inducted five people. They refused so we did not join, Kumar said.

    Asked about BJP leaders' contention that his consent was sought before the induction of Singh, the CM said "it is untrue.

    He (RCP) was the national president and I did not approve of the development. A reason why I made him step down from the top party post six months later, Kumar told reporters.
    PTI
    Tags: #Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) #Bihar #JD(U) #Nitish Kumar
    first published: Aug 12, 2022 08:17 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.