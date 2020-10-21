172@29@17@142!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|politics|gorkha-janmukti-morcha-chief-bimal-gurung-quits-nda-joins-tmc-5995071.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 21, 2020 07:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gorkha Janmukti Morcha chief Bimal Gurung quits NDA, joins TMC

Bimal Gurung, who is on the run for three years, was spotted outside the Gorkha Bhavan in Salt Lake area where he announced his decision in a press conference

Moneycontrol News

Gorkha Janmukti Morcha supremo Bimal Gurung announced on October 21 that he is parting ways with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and allying with Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) ahead of the 2021 Bengal assembly polls.

Gurung, who is on the run for three years, was spotted outside the Gorkha Bhavan in Salt Lake area where he announced his decision in a press conference.

"The Centre didn't meet the commitment they made, but Mamata Banerjee fulfilled all promises she made. So, I would like to separate myself from NDA. I would like to break our relation with BJP. In the 2021 Bengal election, we'll forge an alliance with TMC and give a reply to BJP," ANI quoted him as saying.

"All I want to say is that our demand for Gorkhaland still remains. We will take this cause forward. It is our aim, our vision. In the 2024 election, we will support the party which will take up this cause," he added.
First Published on Oct 21, 2020 07:38 pm

