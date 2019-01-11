App
Last Updated : Jan 11, 2019 11:06 AM IST

Goa mining: GMPF to meet BJP chief Amit Shah on January 13

The mining industry in Goa came to a standstill in March last year after the Supreme Court quashed 88 leases and prohibited extraction of fresh iron ore.

An organisation of mining dependents fighting for the sector's resumption in Goa on Friday said BJP national president Amit Shah would meet its representatives on January 13 to discuss the issue.

Goa Mining People's Front (GMPF) president Puti Gaonkar told reporters that Union Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu has arranged the meeting with Shah on January 13 in New Delhi.

"Besides Prabhu, Union AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik will be accompanying the GMPF delegation in the meeting with Shah," Gaonkar said.

He said Shah's intervention would be sought to ensure the Central government expeditiously amends mining laws to allow the sector to restart in Goa.
