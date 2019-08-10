Congress again urges Rahul Gandhi to continue as party chief, says yet to decide on his resignation

The Congress Working Committee on August 10 again urged Rahul Gandhi to reconsider his decision to quit as party chief and said it was yet to take a final call on his resignation.

The CWC unanimously appealed to Gandhi to lead the party, saying he was the best person for the top post at the time when the BJP-led government was "assaulting democracy and undermining people's rights".

After Gandhi refused to reconsider his decision, the CWC began consultations on finding his successor under five regional sub-groups led by younger leaders.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the CWC will meet again during the day to discuss the reports of the sub-groups and take a call on Rahul Gandhi's resignation by evening.