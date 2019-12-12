App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Dec 12, 2019 11:49 AM IST | Source: PTI

CAB 'completely unconstitutional', headed towards SC: Congress leader Manish Tewari

Asked whether the Congress would challenge the Bill in the Supreme Court, Tewari told PTI, "It is completely unconstitutional and it is headed towards the court, so therefore, it is immaterial who challenges it."

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill is "completely unconstitutional" and is headed towards the Supreme Court, senior Congress leader Manish Tewari said Thursday. His remarks come a day after the contentious bill was passed by Rajya Sabha after it was cleared in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

Asked whether the Congress would challenge the Bill in the Supreme Court, Tewari told PTI, "It is completely unconstitutional and it is headed towards the court, so therefore, it is immaterial who challenges it."

"It is definitely being challenged and I personally know of at least 10 different groups in the northeast who have approached our law offices to challenge the Bill. It is headed to the Supreme Court," said Tewari, who is also a senior lawyer.

Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.
First Published on Dec 12, 2019 11:35 am

tags #cab #India #Manish Tewari #Politics

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.