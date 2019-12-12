CAB 'completely unconstitutional', headed towards SC: Congress leader Manish Tewari

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill is "completely unconstitutional" and is headed towards the Supreme Court, senior Congress leader Manish Tewari said Thursday. His remarks come a day after the contentious bill was passed by Rajya Sabha after it was cleared in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

Asked whether the Congress would challenge the Bill in the Supreme Court, Tewari told PTI, "It is completely unconstitutional and it is headed towards the court, so therefore, it is immaterial who challenges it."