English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    BJP parliamentary board likely to meet today, discuss Presidential candidate: Sources

    The BJP has already formed a 14-member management committee comprising several Union ministers, the party's three general secretaries, and other leaders.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 21, 2022 / 06:43 AM IST
    Representative image.

    Representative image.

    BJP's parliamentary board, its top decision-making body, is likely to meet on Tuesday to discuss the presidential candidate, sources said.

    The BJP has already formed a 14-member management committee comprising several Union ministers, the party's three general secretaries, and other leaders.

    On Sunday, BJP president J P Nadda had held a meeting with the committee which is being convened by Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat.

    The party's parliamentary board meet is likely to be held in the evening at the party headquarters, and is expected to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sources said.

    Nadda and senior party leader Rajnath Singh after being authorised by the party reached out to leaders across the political spectrum over the presidential candidate, sources said. The last date for filing the nomination for presidential elections is June 29 and date of election is July 18.

    Close
    (With PTI inputs)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #BJP #India #Politics #presidential polls
    first published: Jun 21, 2022 06:45 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.