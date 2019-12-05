BJP accuses Chidambaram of violating bail condition

Union minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters that the claim of Chidambaram, who was released on bail on Wednesday after spending 106 days in jail, amounted to "self- certification".
The BJP on Thursday accused Congress leader P Chidambaram of violating bail conditions by claiming to have a very clear record as a minister, saying the case against him is essentially about corruption he was allegedly involved in as the finance minister.
Union minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters that the claim of Chidambaram, who was released on bail on Wednesday after spending 106 days in jail, amounted to "self- certification".The Supreme Court had asked the Congress leader not to speak about the case against him while ordering his release on bail. What he said is in violation of this condition, the BJP leader said.
First Published on Dec 5, 2019 02:10 pm