Last Updated : Aug 14, 2018 09:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Anandiben Patel given additional charge as governor of Chhattisgarh

PTI @moneycontrolcom

President Ram Nath Kovind today gave Madhya Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel additional charge of Chhattisgarh following the demise of Balramji Dass Tandon, a Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesman said.

Patel will discharge the additional duties until the regular arrangements for the office of governor of Chhattisgarh are made, he said.

Tandon, who was one of the founding members of the BJP's parent organisation Jan Sangh, died today after suffering a heart attack at the government-run Dr B R Ambedkar Memorial Hospital in Raipur. He was 90.
tags #Anandiben Patel #Chhattisgarh #India #Pollitics #Ram Nath Kovind

