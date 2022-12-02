English
    Amarinder Singh, Sunil Jakhar made BJP national executive members

    December 02, 2022 / 04:09 PM IST
    Former chief minister of Punjab, Captain Amarinder Singh (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

    The BJP Friday appointed ex-Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh and Sunil Jakhar as well as its former Uttar Pradesh president Swatantra Dev Singh as members of its national executive.

    It also appointed former Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill its national spokesperson, the party said in a statement.

    Madan Kaushik, Vishnu Deo Sai, its former presidents of Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh respectively, Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, Manoranjan Kalia and Amanjot Kaur Ramoowalia, all three from Punjab, have been made special invitees to the national executive, it added.

     
    first published: Dec 2, 2022 04:09 pm