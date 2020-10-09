After Ram Vilas Paswan's death, Piyush Goyal given charge of Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution

Following the death of Lok Janashakti Party leader and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan, Piyush Goyal was given additional charge of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution on October 9.

Currently, Goyal is the Minister of Railways and Minister of Commerce and Industry.

A Rashtrapati Bhavan communique on October 9 said President Ram Nath Kovind, on the advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, directed that Goyal be assigned the ministry in addition to his existing portfolios.

Paswan, one of India’s most prominent Dalit leaders and eight-time Lok Sabha MP died on October 8 at the age of 74.

He was part of several BJP-led NDA and Congress-led UPA governments.

Law and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will represent the central government and the Union council of ministers at the funeral of the veteran leader in Patna on October 10.

(With PTI Inputs)