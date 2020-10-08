172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|politics|union-minister-ram-vilas-paswan-passes-away-5920941.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 08, 2020 09:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Union Minister and LJP supremo Ram Vilas Paswan passes away

The Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution had undergone a heart surgery, his son Chirag Paswan said on October 4.

Moneycontrol News

Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Ram Vilas Paswan, 74, has passed away, his son Chirag Paswan has said in a tweet.

Paswan, who has been in active politics for more than five decades and was one of the country's most noted Dalit leaders, had been hospitalised for the last few weeks.

Paswan, who has been in active politics for more than five decades and was one of the country's most noted Dalit leaders, had been hospitalised for the last few weeks.

Known as the 'weathervane' of Indian politics, Paswan was born in 1946 in a small village near Khagaria in eastern Bihar to a Dalit family. He completed a master’s and a law degree from Patna University and passed the civil service examination in Bihar.

While Paswan was qualified to be a superintendent of police, he had rejected that offer to join politics.

Paswan's first political breakthrough happened in 1969, when he was elected to the Bihar state assembly.
First Published on Oct 8, 2020 08:56 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

