    Titan Q1 update, Idea Forge Debut & Bitcoin rally | Market Minutes

    In this episode of Market Minutes, Sucheta Anchaliya talks about all the important factors to watch today, from US job market data to FII flows. Also, catch Mohit Malhotra of Neoliv in Voice of the Day segment. Market Minutes is a morning podcast that puts the spotlight on hot stocks, keys data points and developing trends.

    July 07, 2023 / 08:51 AM IST

