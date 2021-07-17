The Private Market Show | Adding value beyond capital

This week, on the "The Private Market Show," meet Abhishek Nag, Director of Business Development at Netflix. Abhishek has always been fascinated by the internet and its power to build a scalable business.

In this episode, brought to you by Moneycontrol.com and LetsVenture, he shares how he got started with angel investing and how he supports and adds value to the startup and founders beyond the capital.

Abhishek also candidly speaks about the generic biases that prevail in the minds of investors and how they can be overcome. Tune in to listen to Abhishek Nag unfiltered.