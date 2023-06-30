The New B2C: Business to Climate | Unusual Suspects

unusual suspects

Profit maximisation and sustainability will have to be mutually complementary goals. This will require a pivotal swing from the current mode of gradualism to a big-bang approach anchored on sustainability and innovation. Rapid innovation in new frontiers in products such as plastics can potentially help produce goods that are stronger yet lighter and more efficient than their earlier generation. The goal of accelerating transition to a circular economy that is timescale consistent with the response to climate change, water scarcity and other global challenges is complex one.