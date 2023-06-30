English
    The New B2C: Business to Climate | Unusual Suspects

    India faces a paradox in balancing its economic growth ambitions while still being on the right side of the climate change fence. While there is no gainsaying the government’s commitment towards climate-friendliness in terms of enabling policies and laws, the responsibility of execution lies squarely with the industry through collaborations with the government, civil society, and the citizens. In this episode, Anantshree Chaturvedi, vice chairman and CEO of Flex Films International, takes a deep dive into this and much more. Tune in

    June 30, 2023 / 03:06 PM IST

    Profit maximisation and sustainability will have to be mutually complementary goals. This will require a pivotal swing from the current mode of gradualism to a big-bang approach anchored on sustainability and innovation. Rapid innovation in new frontiers in products such as plastics can potentially help produce goods that are stronger yet lighter and more efficient than their earlier generation. The goal of accelerating transition to a circular economy that is timescale consistent with the response to climate change, water scarcity and other global challenges is complex one.

    first published: Jun 30, 2023 03:03 pm