The Market Podcast | Market rally due to global factors, not domestic sentiments

The Sensex and Nifty ended marginally on a positive note this week, as global factors weighed in and foreign investors reduced heavy selling. What could go on to become a new trend, which was witnessed between September 9-13 -- a four-session truncated week -- is that investors were leaning towards mid and small caps.

In this episode of The Market Podcast, Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony talks to Editor Santosh Nair to find out all about the bad news surrounding the auto sector. Especially, following Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's statement on cab aggregators Ola, Uber and millennials being partly responsible for the slowdown in the sector.

Nair also gives his take on the outlook for the market in the near term and lists out what investors should look forward to in the coming week.

Rs 599 for first year