App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Sep 13, 2019 06:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The Market Podcast | Market rally due to global factors, not domestic sentiments

Jerome Anthony talks to Moneycontrol Editor Santosh Nair to find out what led to a rally in the market between September 9 and 13.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Sensex and Nifty ended marginally on a positive note this week, as global factors weighed in and foreign investors reduced heavy selling. What could go on to become a new trend, which was witnessed between September 9-13 -- a four-session truncated week -- is that investors were leaning towards mid and small caps.

In this episode of The Market Podcast, Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony talks to Editor Santosh Nair to find out all about the bad news surrounding the auto sector. Especially, following Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's statement on cab aggregators Ola, Uber and millennials being partly responsible for the slowdown in the sector.

Close

Nair also gives his take on the outlook for the market in the near term and lists out what investors should look forward to in the coming week.

related news

Tune in to The Market Podcast for more.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 13, 2019 06:46 pm

tags #Indian stock markets #Podcast #The Market podcast

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.