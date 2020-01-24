App
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2020 06:35 PM IST

The Market Podcast | Income tax relief in Budget 2020 could make stocks fly

Tune in to The Market Podcast with Moneycontrol Editor Santosh Nair and CNBC TV18 Stocks Editor Anuj Singhal to find out the D-Street action this past week.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Market Podcast with Moneycontrol Editor Santosh Nair and CNBC TV18 Stocks Editor Anuj Singhal covers the action on D-Street this past week, and what to expect in the next.

Singhal talks about how the market has high expectations ahead of Budget 2020, and it is also looking forward to out-of-the-box ideas from the finance ministry. Investors can expect to see an all-time high in the indices on the Budget day (February 1).

Next week, investors will also be looking forward to important results like that of Maruti and Dr Reddy’s.

Singhal suggests that investors tread carefully with respect to small-cap stocks following the recent rally.

Tune in to The Market Podcast for more.

First Published on Jan 24, 2020 06:35 pm

tags #Budget 2020 #Podcast #small cap stocks #The Market podcast

