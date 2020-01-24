The Market Podcast | Income tax relief in Budget 2020 could make stocks fly

Tune in to The Market Podcast with Moneycontrol Editor Santosh Nair and CNBC TV18 Stocks Editor Anuj Singhal to find out the D-Street action this past week.
Singhal talks about how the market has high expectations ahead of Budget 2020, and it is also looking forward to out-of-the-box ideas from the finance ministry. Investors can expect to see an all-time high in the indices on the Budget day (February 1).
Next week, investors will also be looking forward to important results like that of Maruti and Dr Reddy’s.
Singhal suggests that investors tread carefully with respect to small-cap stocks following the recent rally.