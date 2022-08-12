English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsPodcast

    The Game Changers Summit 2022 | Powering India’s Journey To Net Zero

    [Vivriti presents The Game Changer Summit 2022 in partnership with CNBC-TV18] This is a space where pathbreakers meet path makers and innovation provides inspiration. As part of the summit, Vivriti and CNBC-TV18 bring to you a series of podcasts, a celebration of impactful stories of innovation and entrepreneurship.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 12, 2022 / 05:32 PM IST

    In this podcast, Vineet Sukumar, MD & CEO of Vivriti Capital & Vivriti Asset Management talks about Vivriti's journey, objectives and The Game Changer Summit 2022.

    Lt Col Monish Ahuja (Retd.) , Managing Director, Punjab Renewable Energy Systems Private Limited (PRESPL) talks about his entrepreneurial journey, outline benefits of biomass energy, challenges faced in biomass energy business, PRESPL’s role in converting farm-agri residue into forms of energy, expectations from the government on bio-energy sector and outline global trends in renewable energy sector.

    Saif Dhorajiwala, Founder Director, Fourth Partner Energy shares his insights on company’s objectives and future plans, India’s regulatory policies for energy companies, global trends in renewable energy sector, regulatory policies, addressing distribution challenges in India, India’s position in the solar power market.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #energy #energy companies #Moneycontrol #Podcast #renewable energy sector
    first published: Aug 12, 2022 05:27 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.