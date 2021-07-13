Small, Beautiful & Strong | The Roundtable

Welcome to the special podcast series -Small, Beautiful & Strong- that dives deep into how India’s small and medium businesses have reorganised through technological innovation and other improvements.

This episode gives a wrap, touching upon all the aspects, as experts and SMB entrepreneurs take us through the giant leap to technological and digital faith that have enabled small businesses to enhance productivity, efficiency and contain expenses.

This series is brought to you by Moneycontrol in association with Dell Technologies. Contact a Dell Technologies Advisor today at

www.dell.co.in/work

or call 1800 425 4001