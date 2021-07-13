MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast

Small, Beautiful & Strong | The Roundtable

This episode gives a wrap, touching upon all the aspects, as experts and SMB entrepreneurs take us through the giant leap to technological and digital faith that have enabled small businesses to enhance productivity, efficiency and contain expenses. Tune into the podcast to know more

Moneycontrol News
July 13, 2021 / 05:00 PM IST

Welcome to the special podcast series -Small, Beautiful & Strong- that dives deep into how India’s small and medium businesses have reorganised through technological innovation and other improvements.

This episode gives a wrap, touching upon all the aspects, as experts and SMB entrepreneurs take us through the giant leap to technological and digital faith that have enabled small businesses to enhance productivity, efficiency and contain expenses.

This series is brought to you by Moneycontrol in association with Dell Technologies. Contact a Dell Technologies Advisor today at www.dell.co.in/work or call 1800 425 4001
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Business #Dell Technologies #innovation #MSMEs #Podcast #Small Beautiful & Strong Podcast #Small Beautiful and Strong #Technology
first published: Jul 13, 2021 05:00 pm

Must Listen

Small, Beautiful & Strong | The Roundtable

Small, Beautiful & Strong | The Roundtable

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.