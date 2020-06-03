Simply Save podcast | The Franklin Templeton vote: Trustees or Deloitte?

On April 23, Franklin Templeton wound up six debt funds. No further investments were allowed and subscriptions were stopped.

The fund house has left it to investors to decide the winding-up process. So, the investors will now need to vote on whether they would like to authorise Templeton to wind up the schemes, or to choose either the Templeton trustees or Deloitte to be in charge of the winding up of the process.

In this episode of Simply Save, host Kayezad E Adajania speaks to Rajiv Shastri, a columnist at Moneycontrol Pro, to find out what are the possible outcomes of this vote.

Tune in to the Simply Save podcast for more.



