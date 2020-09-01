Simply Save podcast | How much health insurance should you buy?

The novel Coronavirus disease pandemic has led to an increase in health insurance awareness in India. Exorbitant hospital bills for COVID-19 treatment have prompted many to buy – or enhance – health insurance covers.

However, insurance penetration in India continues to be low. Even amongst those are insured, many rely on their employer-funded group health insurance coverage for themselves and their families, including senior citizens, depending on the employers’ policies. But you should never rely completely on these policies.

In this episode of Simply Save, host Keerthana Tiwari talks to Moneycontrol's Preeti Kulkarni to find out why it is important to have an independent cover.