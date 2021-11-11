MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. Access event featuring 12 Days 12 Strategies 12 Experts @ Rs. 600/- Early bird offer. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

Tune in to Simply Save podcast to know how you can deal with unfair claim rejection cases.

Moneycontrol News
November 11, 2021 / 05:00 PM IST

Social media platforms have been abuzz with two private general insurance companies – HDFC ERGO and Manipal Cigna – rejecting personal accident claims on unusual grounds. One was rejected on the grounds that the policyholder was riding a bike with an engine capacity of over 346, while the policy extended cover only to bikes of up to 150cc. eligibility is restricted to 150cc. The claim was subsequently paid and the clause eliminated from the policy.

Likewise, Manipal Cigna had initially rejected an injury claim under a personal accident policy. The policyholder had hurt himself while plucking mangoes from a tree and this was seen as a hazardous act. This claim, too, was paid eventually. 

While both the claims were settled later, it did cause heartburn for policyholders and their families. Tune in to Simply Save to know how you can deal with unfair claim rejection cases. 
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #HDFC Ergo #Manipal Cigna #personal finance #Podcast #private general insurance companies #Simply Save #Simply Save podcast
first published: Nov 11, 2021 05:00 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.