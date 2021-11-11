Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

Social media platforms have been abuzz with two private general insurance companies – HDFC ERGO and Manipal Cigna – rejecting personal accident claims on unusual grounds. One was rejected on the grounds that the policyholder was riding a bike with an engine capacity of over 346, while the policy extended cover only to bikes of up to 150cc. eligibility is restricted to 150cc. The claim was subsequently paid and the clause eliminated from the policy.

Likewise, Manipal Cigna had initially rejected an injury claim under a personal accident policy. The policyholder had hurt himself while plucking mangoes from a tree and this was seen as a hazardous act. This claim, too, was paid eventually.

While both the claims were settled later, it did cause heartburn for policyholders and their families. Tune in to Simply Save to know how you can deal with unfair claim rejection cases.