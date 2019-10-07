App
Last Updated : Oct 07, 2019 06:02 PM IST

Setting Sail podcast | Young generation doesn't believe in asset ownership, says Oyo's Rohit Kapoor

Rohit Kapoor, CEO at Oyo Life talks about the company's expansion plans and how the current generation's mantra of being asset light is one of the prime reasons behind the growth of the shared economy.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Softbank-backed Oyo's new segment, Oyo Life is growing by leaps and bounds. While 70 percent occupancy of the housing rental solutions provider comes from corporate executives, 30 percent comes from students. The company is planning to aggressively expand in this segment and has tied up with educational institutions like the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, along with other colleges.

In today's episode of the Setting Sail podcast, Moneycontrol Special Correspondent Priyanka Sahay talks to Rohit Kapoor, Chief Executive Officer of the real estate arm of Oyo to find out the company's expansion plans and how the current generation is leaning toward the asset light mantra.

Tune in to the Setting Sail podcast for more.

In case you have any suggestions or feedback, please do write to us on mcpodcast@nw18.com

First Published on Oct 7, 2019 06:02 pm

#Oyo #Setting sail podcast #start-up

