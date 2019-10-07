Setting Sail podcast | Young generation doesn't believe in asset ownership, says Oyo's Rohit Kapoor

Softbank-backed Oyo's new segment, Oyo Life is growing by leaps and bounds. While 70 percent occupancy of the housing rental solutions provider comes from corporate executives, 30 percent comes from students. The company is planning to aggressively expand in this segment and has tied up with educational institutions like the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, along with other colleges.

In today's episode of the Setting Sail podcast, Moneycontrol Special Correspondent Priyanka Sahay talks to Rohit Kapoor, Chief Executive Officer of the real estate arm of Oyo to find out the company's expansion plans and how the current generation is leaning toward the asset light mantra.

