Setting Sail podcast | Whatsapp Pay not a worry, optimistic about Digital India: PhonePe’s Sameer Nigam

While most sectors are seeing a slowdown during the coronavirus pandemic, the digital payments sector is seeing a boom. Amid the players, PhonePe has also seen some new customers, and CEO Sameer Nigam only sees the transactions growing from this time onward.

In the fourth episode of Setting Sail season 2, Moneycontrol's Priyanka Sahay gets in conversation with Nigam to find out how COVID-19 has altered his business plans, and what lies in the future of the digital payments space.