Last Updated : Jul 06, 2020 05:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Setting Sail podcast | Whatsapp Pay not a worry, optimistic about Digital India: PhonePe’s Sameer Nigam

Priyanka Sahay gets in conversation with Nigam to find out how COVID-19 has altered his business plans

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

While most sectors are seeing a slowdown during the coronavirus pandemic, the digital payments sector is seeing a boom. Amid the players, PhonePe has also seen some new customers, and CEO Sameer Nigam only sees the transactions growing from this time onward.

In the fourth episode of Setting Sail season 2, Moneycontrol's Priyanka Sahay gets in conversation with Nigam to find out how COVID-19 has altered his business plans, and what lies in the future of the digital payments space.

Tune in to the Setting Sail podcast for more.
First Published on Jul 6, 2020 05:07 pm

tags #PhonePe #Podcast #Setting sail podcast

