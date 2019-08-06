App
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2019 08:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Setting Sail podcast | Uber India President reveals company’s growth strategy

Moneycontrol's Priyanka Sahay talks to the Uber India president to find out how the company is looking to grow in India.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Uber listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on May 10, 2019 and that was a step in the journey the cab aggregator has set out on, said Uber India President Pradeep Parameswaran.

Speaking about the company’s growth strategy, he said that within the next 12 months, Uber buses could be seen on roads in India.

In this episode of the Setting Sail Podcast, Moneycontrol's Priyanka Sahay talks to the Uber India president to find out how Uber is looking to grow in India.

Parameswaran also talked about lucrative sectors in the startup space in India, and added that there are many companies in the B2B software as a service (SaaS) industry that could get listed considering their products have been appreciated globally.

Tune in to the podcast for more.

First Published on Aug 6, 2019 08:13 pm

tags #Podcast #Setting sail podcast #Uber India

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

