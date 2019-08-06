Setting Sail podcast | Uber India President reveals company’s growth strategy

Uber listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on May 10, 2019 and that was a step in the journey the cab aggregator has set out on, said Uber India President Pradeep Parameswaran.

Speaking about the company’s growth strategy, he said that within the next 12 months, Uber buses could be seen on roads in India.

In this episode of the Setting Sail Podcast, Moneycontrol's Priyanka Sahay talks to the Uber India president to find out how Uber is looking to grow in India.

Parameswaran also talked about lucrative sectors in the startup space in India, and added that there are many companies in the B2B software as a service (SaaS) industry that could get listed considering their products have been appreciated globally.