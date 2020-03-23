Setting Sail podcast | This environmental startup uses Internet of Things to improve air quality

A recent report by the IQAir AirVisual claimed that India has 21 of the world's most polluted cities. Speaking about the report, IQAir CEO Frank Hammes said that the gap in air quality data poses a huge problem because "what is not measured cannot be managed."

Bengaluru-based startup Ambee might have a solution. The environment intelligence company has devised a portable sensor to measure the air quality fairly accurately.

In this episode of Setting Sail, Moneycontrol's Keerthana Tiwari talks to CEO and co-founder of Ambee, Akshay Joshi, to find out what it's like to be targeting an environmental issue among the startup ecosystem.