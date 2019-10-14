Setting Sail podcast | Paytm is breeding ground for entrepreneurship: Srinivas Mothey

Srinivas Mothey is not new to Paytm. He has come back to the company for the second time after successfully exiting his venture Giftingnation in 2017. He was earlier with One97 Communications, the parent firm of Paytm till 2012. The executive is the senior vice president and chief business officer at the e-commerce business of Paytm, currently running the operations at Paytm Mall.

In this episode of the Setting Sail podcast, Mothey talks to Moneycontrol's Priyanka Sahay on why Paytm supports the culture of entrepreneurship inside as well as outside the company.

He also talks about the etailer's performance during the festive season sale besides how it is gearing up again after a tough year following issues of financial irregularities and frauds in the company.

Tune in to the podcast for more.