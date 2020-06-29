App
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2020 05:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Setting Sail podcast | Ritesh Agarwal on Oyo after the pandemic, survival, growth and criticism

Tune in to this exclusive interview with the Oyo founder and CEO

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

With over $1 billion in its war chest, Softbank-backed hospitality firm Oyo is confident of surviving the pandemic and come out of this situation, stronger.

In a conversation with Moneycontrol's Special Correspondent Priyanka Sahay, founder and chief executive Ritesh Agarwal talks about the reason behind sending employees on furloughs, his equation with investors including Softbank during the coronavirus crisis and future of the hospitality sector.

Tune in to the third episode of Setting Sail to find out the details. 


First Published on Jun 29, 2020 05:00 pm

tags #Oyo #Podcast #Ritesh Agarwal #Setting sail podcast

