Setting Sail podcast | Ritesh Agarwal on Oyo after the pandemic, survival, growth and criticism

Tune in to this exclusive interview with the Oyo founder and CEO
With over $1 billion in its war chest, Softbank-backed hospitality firm Oyo is confident of surviving the pandemic and come out of this situation, stronger.
In a conversation with Moneycontrol's Special Correspondent Priyanka Sahay, founder and chief executive Ritesh Agarwal talks about the reason behind sending employees on furloughs, his equation with investors including Softbank during the coronavirus crisis and future of the hospitality sector.
Tune in to the third episode of Setting Sail to find out the details.
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 05:00 pm