Setting Sail podcast | Ritesh Agarwal on Oyo after the pandemic, survival, growth and criticism

With over $1 billion in its war chest, Softbank-backed hospitality firm Oyo is confident of surviving the pandemic and come out of this situation, stronger.

In a conversation with Moneycontrol's Special Correspondent Priyanka Sahay, founder and chief executive Ritesh Agarwal talks about the reason behind sending employees on furloughs, his equation with investors including Softbank during the coronavirus crisis and future of the hospitality sector.