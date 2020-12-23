MARKET NEWS

Setting Sail podcast | How the Indian startup ecosystem survived the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020

Keerthana Tiwari and Priyanka Sahay discuss how the year has been for the Indian startup ecosystem.

Moneycontrol News
December 23, 2020 / 06:15 PM IST

The Indian startup ecosystem faced several challenges through 2020, due to the unexpected coronavirus pandemic. While some startups were disrupted, other companies found ways to manage the situation.

In this special episode of Setting Sail, host Keerthana Tiwari talks to Moneycontrol's Priyanka Sahay to find out what the year 2020 was like for the startup industry and what's in store for 2021.

Coronavirus Essential | New guidelines for passengers arriving from UK; vaccine can be adapted against the mutant COVID-19 strain in six weeks, says BioNTech

