you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Aug 12, 2019 08:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Setting Sail podcast | How Milkbasket CEO Anant Goel survived a firestorm in online grocery space

Milkbasket CEO Anant Goel talks to Moneycontrol's Priyanka Sahay about India's online grocery space.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

"Killing the local gun" is what he calls his business. Milkbasket Co-founder and CEO Anant Goel set out to solve the problem of urgent grocery needs. He found that consumers had sudden demands as they planned the days ahead during a work week. So, he created an online grocery platform that delivered groceries as soon as the next day.

In this episode of the Setting Sail podcast, Goel talks to Moneycontrol's Priyanka Sahay about India's online grocery space and explains how his startup survived a firestorm of sorts.

Tune in to the podcast for more.

First Published on Aug 12, 2019 08:21 pm

tags #Online grocery delivery #Podcast #Setting sail podcast

