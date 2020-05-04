App
Last Updated : May 04, 2020 09:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Setting Sail podcast | Here's how this niche startup is helping students during these troubled times

Keerthana Tiwari talks to Madhavi Shankar, co-founder and CEO of SpaceBasic, to find out how COVID-19 has impacted her startup.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, many students are stranded in hostels and PGs. A startup SpaceBasic is trying to help them communicate with their colleges to tide over this difficult period.

In this episode of Setting Sail, host Keerthana Tiwari talks to Madhavi Shankar, co-founder and CEO of SpaceBasic, to find out how coronavirus affected her startup.

Tune in to the podcast for more.

First Published on May 4, 2020 09:27 pm

