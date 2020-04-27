Setting Sail podcast | Here's how fintech startups can benefit from COVID-19

While some fintech startups, which focus on online payments, have an edge during this lockdown period, other investment-related companies may have a setback.

But Tanul Mishra, the CEO of Afthonia Lab, thinks that all startups will have a great learning experience during this period.

In this episode of Setting Sail, host Keerthana Tiwari talks to Mishra to find out how the fintech ecosystem is coping with the pandemic, and how Afthonia Lab is helping in the process.