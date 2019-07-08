App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2019 06:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Setting Sail | Namaste Credit CEO reveals how technology is changing lending space for SMEs

Moneycontrol's Siddhesh Raut talks to Co-founder and CEO of Namaste Credit, Lucas Bianchi, to find out all about extending loans to SMEs.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Credit is a lifeline that all businesses need at various operational stages. The same goes for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), which are major source of employment for India, thus provide a much-needed boost to the economy. Extending credit to SMEs needs a fine balance between risk and reward.

In this episode of the Setting Sail podcast, Moneycontrol's Siddhesh Raut talks to Lucas Bianchi, Co-founder and CEO of Bengaluru-based Namaste Credit to find out how the company looks to leverage technology and tap the ever-expanding lending space for SMEs.

Tune in to the podcast for more.

Catch Budget 2019 LIVE updates here. Click here for full Budget 2019 coverage
First Published on Jul 8, 2019 06:59 pm

tags #MSME #Podcast #Setting sail podcast #startups

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.