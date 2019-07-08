Setting Sail | Namaste Credit CEO reveals how technology is changing lending space for SMEs

Credit is a lifeline that all businesses need at various operational stages. The same goes for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), which are major source of employment for India, thus provide a much-needed boost to the economy. Extending credit to SMEs needs a fine balance between risk and reward.

In this episode of the Setting Sail podcast, Moneycontrol's Siddhesh Raut talks to Lucas Bianchi, Co-founder and CEO of Bengaluru-based Namaste Credit to find out how the company looks to leverage technology and tap the ever-expanding lending space for SMEs.