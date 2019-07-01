App
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Jul 01, 2019 06:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Setting Sail | Matrix Partners India will continue to be a founders first fund, says Tarun Davda

MD at Matrix Partners India, Tarun Davda, reveals how the venture capital firm chooses its entrepreneurs and the new sectors it plans to invest in.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

An investor who has worked on the operating side or has been an entrepreneur in the past, can always empathise with the journey a young entrepreneur is going through -- and Matrix Partners India swears by this philosophy. The venture capital fund believes that ad-based business models are now becoming much more realistic in the Indian market.

In this episode of the Setting Sail podcast, Moneycontrol's Priyanka Sahay speaks to Managing Director Tarun Davda about how the firm chooses its entrepreneurs and the new sectors it plans to invest in.

Tune in for more.

First Published on Jul 1, 2019 06:29 pm

tags #Podcast #Setting sail podcast #startups #venture capital

