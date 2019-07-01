Setting Sail | Matrix Partners India will continue to be a founders first fund, says Tarun Davda

An investor who has worked on the operating side or has been an entrepreneur in the past, can always empathise with the journey a young entrepreneur is going through -- and Matrix Partners India swears by this philosophy. The venture capital fund believes that ad-based business models are now becoming much more realistic in the Indian market.

In this episode of the Setting Sail podcast, Moneycontrol's Priyanka Sahay speaks to Managing Director Tarun Davda about how the firm chooses its entrepreneurs and the new sectors it plans to invest in.