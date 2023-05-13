English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsPodcast

    Science of matching skills with jobs | Unusual Suspects

    How does one leverage the power of AI, analytics, machine learning to help workers find jobs that match their skills and also help employers to find the right resource at the right price, at the right place and at the right moment? What are the skill gaps that exist among students graduating from colleges and those that the industry and employers require? How can colleges and universities use AI and analytics to conduct examinations and assess students? Chocko Valliappa, founder of Hiremee and CEO of Vee Technologies, does a deep dive on the current job creation scenario in India and much more. Tune in.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 13, 2023 / 08:34 AM IST

    unusual suspects

    Who won, who lost, click here for all the updates on Karnataka elections 2023
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #hiring #jobs #Podcast #skills
    first published: May 13, 2023 08:34 am