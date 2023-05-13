Science of matching skills with jobs | Unusual Suspects
How does one leverage the power of AI, analytics, machine learning to help workers find jobs that match their skills and also help employers to find the right resource at the right price, at the right place and at the right moment? What are the skill gaps that exist among students graduating from colleges and those that the industry and employers require? How can colleges and universities use AI and analytics to conduct examinations and assess students? Chocko Valliappa, founder of Hiremee and CEO of Vee Technologies, does a deep dive on the current job creation scenario in India and much more. Tune in.
