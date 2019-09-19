Revving Up Podcast | Motor Vehicle Act, 2019 has many advantages; find out here

There has been a lot of hue and cry following the implementation of the Motor Vehicle (Amendments) Act, 2019, with numerous states opposing the higher penalties being levied on traffic violators.

But all is not as bad as it seems. There are quite a few positives that will go on to help accident victims, good samaritans who help accident victims, consumers who face issues with faulty parts in cars and more.

In this episode of the Revving Up Podcast, Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony talks to auto expert Swaraj Baggonkar to find out what's the good news for riders, drivers and transport companies in the amended Motor Vehicles Act.

