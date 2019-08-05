Rajneeti podcast | The Kashmir issue: Is revocation of Article 370 the solution?

In a historic decision, Home Minister Amit Shah announced the withdrawal of Article 370 from Kashmir. He also announced that the state will be bifurcated into - Jammu and Kashmir, a Union Territory with a legislature, and Ladakh, a Union Territory without a legislature.

In this episode of Rajneeti, Moneycontrol's Keerthana Sankaran talks to political analyst Sharadh Pradhan to understand the move and its possible outcomes.