you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Aug 05, 2019 08:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rajneeti podcast | The Kashmir issue: Is revocation of Article 370 the solution?

Moneycontrol's Keerthana Sankaran talks to political analyst Sharadh Pradhan to understand the political move and what the outcomes will be.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In a historic decision, Home Minister Amit Shah announced the withdrawal of Article 370 from Kashmir. He also announced that the state will be bifurcated into - Jammu and Kashmir, a Union Territory with a legislature, and Ladakh, a Union Territory without a legislature.

In this episode of Rajneeti, Moneycontrol's Keerthana Sankaran talks to political analyst Sharadh Pradhan to understand the move and its possible outcomes.

Tune in for more.

First Published on Aug 5, 2019 07:59 pm

tags #Article 370 #Kashmir issue #Podcast #Rajneeti podcast

