Rajneeti podcast | Bihar Elections 2020: Remembering the lessons left behind by former Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur

Come election time, the politicians, the experts and the people of Bihar remember the political strategies of former CM Karpoori Thakur, a Socialist leader who stood against the Congress after independence.

In this episode of Rajneeti with Moneycontrol's Gulam Jeelani, Mohammad Sajjad, Professor of Modern History at the Aligarh University, talks about how Thakur played a major role in the empowerment of backward castes in Bihar.

He explains how the former CM's movement influences the present-day politicians who will contest in the 2020 assembly elections.