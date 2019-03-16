Podcast | Lok Sabha polls 2019: CSDS director Sanjay Kumar says BJP has the upper hand

Rakesh Sharma

“BJP is likely to get roughly in the range of 195-210 seats and Congress likely to get in the range of 85-95 seats; NDA to end up with 230-235 seats. I do not see NDA getting a majority on its own,” says Prof. Sanjay Kumar, the director of the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS), in a freewheeling conversation with Rakesh Sharma.

Listen on to hear Sanjay Kumar’s views on which of the two big parties will fare better in different parts of the country; what opinion pollsters need to bear in mind; what the entry of Priyanka Gandhi might mean to the Congress in terms of votes; and why a seven-phase election makes little sense.