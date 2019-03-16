Podcast | Lok Sabha polls 2019: CSDS director Sanjay Kumar says BJP has the upper hand

Prof Sanjay Kumar explains what the fortunes of BJP and Congress are going to be, what alliances are going to mean for these parties, and who might be at the driver's seat today.
Rakesh Sharma
“BJP is likely to get roughly in the range of 195-210 seats and Congress likely to get in the range of 85-95 seats; NDA to end up with 230-235 seats. I do not see NDA getting a majority on its own,” says Prof. Sanjay Kumar, the director of the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS), in a freewheeling conversation with Rakesh Sharma.
Listen on to hear Sanjay Kumar’s views on which of the two big parties will fare better in different parts of the country; what opinion pollsters need to bear in mind; what the entry of Priyanka Gandhi might mean to the Congress in terms of votes; and why a seven-phase election makes little sense.
First Published on Mar 16, 2019 01:10 pm