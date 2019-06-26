On The Ball podcast | World Cup 2019 Ind vs WI preview: Will West Indies pose a challenge to India?

As the race for a semi-final spot in the ICC 2019 Cricket World Cup heats up, India take on an out-of-form yet dangerous West Indies side in a league encounter on June 27.

In this episode of On The Ball, Network18 Group Sports Editor Gaurav Kalra tells Jerome Anthony what strategy India could imply against the West Indies, what Team India can take away from the previous game against Afghanistan and what MS Dhoni needs to do in the remainder of the tournament.