Last Updated : Aug 29, 2019 09:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

On The Ball podcast | Ishant has improved tremendously; Stokes is a rare and elite cricketer, says Gaurav Kalra

Kalra explains why Ben Stokes is a special player following his brilliant hundred that scripted England's dramatic 1-wicket win in the third Ashes Test.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Ajinkya Rahane, Jasprit Bumrah starred in India's 318-run win over West Indies in the first Test. The team is eyeing a whitewash as they head towards the second Test to be played in Jamaica.

In this episode of On the Ball, Moneycontrol's Prakhar Sachdeo talks too Network 18 Group Sports Editor Gaurva Kalra to find out if there will be change in India's playing XI and also to understand the positives that West Indies can draw from the first Test.

Kalra explains why Ben Stokes is a special player following his brilliant hundred that scripted England's dramatic 1-wicket win in the third Ashes Test.

First Published on Aug 29, 2019 09:06 pm

tags #cricket #On The Ball podcast #Podcast

